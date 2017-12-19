A new head teacher has been appointed at Meethill School in Peterhead.

John Black, who performed the role in an acting capacity for 15 months, was officially confirmed in his new post on Wednesday, November 29.

He said: “I am delighted to be permanently appointed as Head Teacher at Meethill School.

“I want to support the pupils in achieving their full potential and to instill pride in the school among parents, pupils and the wider community.

“Teaching brings many rewards. Seeing pupils succeed and make progress both academically and as people are among the benefits of being a head teacher.

“I take great satisfaction in working with colleagues and providing support to staff to enable them to perform at their best.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee chair, Cllr Gillian Owen, said: “I would like to congratulate Mr Black on his appointment and wish him well for the future. John has over 30 years’ experience as a teacher and head teacher.

“He was a primary school teacher at New Pitsligo and St John’s School for seven years before becoming Head Teacher at Fetterangus School; a role he undertook for 20 years. I am confident his experience and knowledge will stand him in good stead to perform excellently in his new role.”

Cllr Mark Findlater, Committee vice chair, said: “I am really thrilled to hear the news that John is the new Head Teacher at Meethill School. I am sure he will help play a key part in giving the pupils the knowledge and skills needed to achieve at secondary school.”