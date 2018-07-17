Mrs Palmer bids farewell to school

A much-loved member of staff has retired from a Peterhead school.

Pupil support assistant Hilda Palmer marked her last day at Meethill School on Friday, July 6, after 29 years.

She started working at the school in August 1988.

Mrs Palmer was presented with gifts from the pupils, teachers and parents at a special assembly on Wednesday, July 4.

Her gifts included flowers and a memory book.

School staff and pupils also sang ‘Mrs Palmer’s Retirement Song’.

Speaking to the Buchanie, Hilda said the decision to retire was “very tough” to make.

However looking to the future Hilda hopes to spend more time with her family.