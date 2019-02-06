Mixed picture for attainment at academies

Education attainment and achievement statistics for last year at Peterhead and Mintlaw academies have revealed a mixed bag according to education chiefs.

Each year secondary schools pupils are presented for National Courses and Units certificated by the Scottish Qualifications Authority, with their achievements being collated and analysed by the Scottish Government’s benchmarking system Insight.

The Buchan Area Committee will hear today (Tuesday) that at Peterhead Academy by June there was a mixture of attainment at S4.

The percentage of students achieving five or more awards at SCQF Level 5 increased for the fifth successive year to 43%, but was down slightly on the Aberdeenshire average of 53% and the national average of 48%.

But most of the tariff points-based measures used within the ‘Improving attainment for all’ measures in Insight show a decrease in 2018 compared with the previous year.

There was also improvement across nearly all measures of attainment at S5 in 2018 compared with 2017, but at this stage the school’s attainment remains below that of its VC.

At Mintlaw Academy, S4 attainment levels were generally “not as strong” in 2018 as they were last year and the school was slightly below the level of its VC across most measures.

In terms of literacy and numeracy measures at SCQF1 Level 4, the school maintained its advantage over the VC.

Attainment at S5 improved in 2018 (40%) compared with 2017 (28%) across all measures and was broadly in line with that of the VC.