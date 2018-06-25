Maintenance workshop for older properties at college

North East Scotland College is running a hands on workshop for owners of historic property in the Aberdeenshire region.

The workshop is designed to highlight some of the unique challenges faced when living in an older building.

The course will share useful tips and advice - what to look out for in older property; how to remedy “potential” areas of concern before they become problems; how to approach small maintenance jobs and the steps to take when considering renovation.

This information session is free of charge and will take place at NESCol’s Fraserburgh Campus on Wednesday, July 4, from 10am to 3pm.

Kevin Bruce, Curriculum Quality Manager for Automotive Engineering & Construction at Fraserburgh Campus said: “This day is relevant for anyone who owns and lives in an old building, who wants to learn how to spot potential issues, carry out simple repairs and how to approach bigger jobs.

“You don’t need to have any knowledge at all of building repair – that’s what this course is for.”

This training is fully funded as part of the Fraserburgh 2021 Heritage Regeneration Scheme, being delivered by Aberdeenshire Council, and is focused on restoring and enhancing Fraserburgh’s built heritage.

Individuals who wish to attend the General Maintenance Workshop in Fraserbburgh must register by calling the College on 01346 506026 or by contacting lmutch@nescol.ac.uk.