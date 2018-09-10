Link school update for pupils

Auchnagatt School welcomed guests from the ‘In Your Hands’ charity last week.

The school works with the charity to provide help for Auchnagatt’s link school in Siddhartha, Nepal, which was destroyed by an earthquake in April 2015.

Auchnagatt School’s partnership with the charity started in 2016 after pupil Amber Cunningham asked head teacher Mrs Thomson if the school could help after learning about the charity at a talk event she had attended with her dad.

Last year Auchnagatt School presented the charity with £6,000 that was used to provide the link school with teacher training, uniforms and items for the new school building.

On Friday, September 7, In Your Hands manager Shanta Nepali went along to Auchnagatt to show the pupils a before and after video of the school.

She then taught them a traditional Nepalese song and dance that was filmed for the Siddhartha pupils.

In return Auchnagatt pupils decided to sing and dance to S Club 7’s Reach and the link school children will learn the same routine.

It is hoped that the two schools will have a long-term relationship.

Mrs Thomson said the pupils have been “very enthusiastic” about the partnership.