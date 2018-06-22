Junior students rewarded

Peterhead Academy held its junior prizegiving ceremony recently.

The annual event was held in the town’s St. Andrew’s Church and saw mums, dads, grannies and grandads head along to see the presentations.

Some of the pupils with their awards.

Depute head teacher Gordon West welcomed the gathering to the prizegiving ceremony, with the first musical interlude of the evening performed by the school’s ceilidh band.

Head teacher Shona Sellers then introduced guest speaker for the evening, Steven Wilson, who gave an inspirational talk to the young students. A piano solo followed by Eninoma Uwadiae before the presentation of awards to S1 pupils.

Alix Stephen then performed a further piano solo prior to the presentation of awards to S2 pupils.

A xylophone solo by Emma-Louise Will and a guitar solo from Christopher Arthur were either side of the S3 presentations.

Mrs Sellars then thanked everyone for coming along to the evening.

Awards were as follows:

S1 Gold Award for Successful Learners

Katherine Bancroft, Alyssa Buchan, Jude Carter, Abby Fenty, Marcin Grzywacz, Valerija Karenika, Ernestas Kausinis, Klaudia Kowalczyk, Ashleigh-Jayne Lynch, Lauryn Mackie, Liva Malina, Leah McKay, Abbie McLean, Katlyn Mortimer, Stacey Murison, Sarah Reilly, Erin Simpson, Keira Smith, Isla Stewart, Chloe Strachan, Shonie Strachan, Skye Strachan, Alex Strachan, Stuart Strachan, Eninoma Uwadiae, Lucy Watt, Taylor Wilson and Macaulay Yeats.

S2 Gold Award for Successful Learners

Kyle Buchan, Stephanie Buchan, Emily Findlay, Gabija Garipovaite, Isla Givson, Emily Hay, Megan Hay, Leo Horne, Ann Jones, Janusz Krakowiak, Aimee Macintosh, Emily McBain, Ashlyn Pentland, Chloe Pirie, Jonathan Sellen, Freya Stewart, Michael Strachan, Emma Sutherland, Eilidh Thomas and Angeline Villaflor.

S3 Gold Award for Successful Learners

Caitlyn Aiken, Gabriela Bielawska, Dylan Biggins, Jorja Ellington, Catherine Esson, Kelly Ferries, Morven Gray, Anna Keller, Olga Kozak, Grace Mackie, Arran McGee, Emma McRae, Makenna Mooney, Leoni Mortimer, Kyla Mundie, Emma Pirie, Ellen Pirie, Jaylin Pirie, Holly Ritchie, Natasha Skelton, Nadia Smith, Shaun Smith, Matas Taroza, Lanna Watson, Aimee Whyte and Jean Wilson.

Responsible Citizen/Effective Contributor

S1 - Aleysha Bathgate, Luke Buchan, Josh Davidson, Caelan Fancourt, Dylan Price, Charlotte Taylor, Cameron Turner, Macauley Yeats; S2 - Connie Bancroft, Ann Jones, Januswz Krakowiak, Amadeusz Kubiak, Angeline Villaflor; S3 - David Buchan, Bethany Dickson, Adam Duncan, Jorja Ellington, Eilidh Grant, Olga Kozak, Arran McGee, Makenna Mooney, Harley Morrison, Leona Simpson, Alix Stephen, Ashley Will.

Service to School certificates (musicians)

S4 -Amy Davidson, Kimberly Lyon, Rebecca Spink, Abigail Taylor, Hal Willows-Ritchie. S5 - Caitlan Willoww-Ritchie; S6 - Hannah Strachan, Emma-Louise Will.