J Rock win for Clerkhill School

Clerkhill School was presented with first prize on Friday night at the 2018 J Rock event, part of the Global Rock Challenge by Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson.

Mr Stevenson is a strong supporter of the Global Rock Challenge and even picked up his own – unexpected – award at the 2003 event for his help in securing funding to allow the event to continue.

Longhaven pupils perform at the J Rock competition

The local MSP attended the event, held on Friday night at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre, to support local schools taking part, which also saw Longside School come in second place, third and fourth prizes being won by Fraserburgh’s St Andrews School and South Park School respectively, while fifth prize went to a joint entry from Longhaven School with Peterhead’s Burnhaven School.

Commenting on the event, Stewart said: “I was delighted to be able to attend the J Rock event this year and I was even more pleased that Clerkhill School emerged triumphant at the end of the night and brought first place home to Banffshire & Buchan Coast.

“The performance by the Clerkhill pupils was magnificent and it was clear a lot of hard work had gone into the performance, not to mention the highly colourful costumes.

“Congratulations should go to all the other schools involved in making this event such a spectacular success.”

Longside School's performance

The Global Rock Challenge and J Rock are exciting opportunities for schools to participate in a dance, drama and design spectacular where the young people are the stars. Teams are asked to create an eight minute performance exploring a theme of their choice.

The Rock Challenge® communicates health and social education messages in a positive and supportive environment.