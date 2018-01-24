Inspection praise for nursery

Inspectors have praised staff at Boddam Primary School nursery for the quality of care each child receives and for the way in which they met children’s needs.

The Care Inspectorate gave the nursery “very good” ratings in the quality of care and support and the quality of environment when they visited during an unannounced inspection on Wednesday, December 6.

The review also commended nursery staff for the confident use of safeguarding and infection control training.

The report said: “Making use of meaningful observations and next steps, staff were able to offer activities and resources that were specific to children’s development needs.

“For example, one of the focus areas for planning was ice as staff had observed children asking questions about how ice was made. Staff responded to children’s interests and set out some experiments for children to try.

“Children enjoyed making and melting ice with different temperatures of water. Staff acted on children’s requests when children asked to take water and ice to the water wall outside to explore how water moves. Children enjoyed mixing and pouring outside on the water wall with support from staff when needed.”

Boddam Primary School nursery provides learning and childcare to a maximum of 20 children aged two years to those about to start primary school.