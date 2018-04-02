High praise for Toon pupil’s artwork

Thousands of budding young artists from across Scotland took part in this year’s John Byrne National Drawing Competition.

Emily Hay, a second year pupil at Peterhead Academy, received a highly commended award in the national competition.

John Byrne said: “I’m encouraged by the standard of all the artwork submitted and I hope pupils across Scotland will continue to harness their artistic skills and love for drawing.”

The competition, which is run in partnership with Education Scotland, is open to all pupils from primary four through to third year.

The award ceremony took place at Paisley Museum and Art Gallery, where a special exhibition of competition entries are on display until Sunday, April 29.

The renowned artist and playwright, John Byrne, revealed Seonaid Best from Inverkeithing High School in Fife as the overall winner of the competition.

Second place was awarded to Zak Wilkie from Parkhill Secondary School in Glasgow and Astrid Fraser from Avoch Primary School in Highland was awarded third place.

John and the judges selected 30 young artists as runners up and they each received a certificate specially designed by John.

Gayle Gorman, Education Scotland Chief Executive said: “Education Scotland is delighted to be involved in the competition as it offers pupils, across Scotland, the opportunity to showcase their drawing skills and creativity.

“Congratulations to all the winners and those who took part.”