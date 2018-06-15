Councillors to see progress on Peterhead Community Campus

Local councillors will be updated on the progress being made towards building a new Community Campus in Peterhead next week.

The £71million community campus project will create a state of the art facility to replace the existing Academy and house a whole range of community facilities.

The Buchan Area committee will be told on Tuesday that officers have moved to the next stage of the process and will undertake a study into two previously identified sites for the new campus – the current Peterhead Academy building and a site at Kinmundy Road.

Initial consultation has revealed a preference for the Kinmundy Road site along with the development and retention of community facilities in the town centre.

The study will explore the locations, cost and any issues which may impact on the project. The examination will take place over the next six months with councillors considering recommendations by the end of the year.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan Area Committee chair, Cllr Norman Smith, said: “I am pleased to see progress is being made since we committed funding worth £71million for the construction of a new community campus in our capital plan in February.

“Whilst it is important that parents and residents in Peterhead are given ample time to consider all the options, it is also crucial that we make some early decisions about this project to show our firm commitment to the project. We want to be in the best possible position to carry out the work and take advantage of applying for any funding which may become available.”

Cllr Dianne Beagrie, Committee vice-chair, said: “The fact that so much progress is being made with the plans for the community campus is a real demonstration of our commitment to invest in Peterhead and bring about facilities that will make a really positive difference to this town. I really hope local residents support our plans but also have their say on what they want to see.”