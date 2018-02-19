College and Careers Open Evening in Fraserburgh

NESCol’s Fraserburgh Campus will open its doors on Thursday, March 1 to those considering what their next move should be – whether College, apprenticeship, University or employment.

The event will be open from 4-7pm and is ideal for school leavers, parents and anyone considering a change of career.

Over 30 regional employers will be exhibiting alongside College lecturers from Art & Design; Business & Management; Care; Computing; Engineering, English for Speakers of Other Languages; Hair, Beauty and Complementary Therapies; Learning Opportunities; Maritime; Music, Drama & Creative Media; Professional Cookery & Hospitality; Science; Social Sciences and Sport & Fitness.

John Davidson, Vice Principal Curriculum and Quality said: “NESCol has a vibrant and impressive campus at Fraserburgh which offers students the opportunity to learn using the latest technology in state-of-the-art workshops and classrooms. We welcome the opportunity to show visitors around and to talk through how we can help individuals achieve their career ambitions.

“We are grateful for the continued support of businesses in the region and sectors represented at this event include Accountancy, Brewing, Care, Construction, Energy, Manufacturing, Maritime, Plumbing and Uniformed Services.”

Exhibitors attending the event to date are: Aberdeen Foyer; Aberdeen Science Centre; Army; ASCO; Barratt Homes; BrewDog UK; Construction Industry Training Board; Clyde Marine Training; Cott Beverages UK & Europe; Gray & Adams Limited; Halliburton; Hiretech Limited; iTech7 Services; John Clark Motor Group; Johnston Carmichael; Morrison Construction; Police Scotland; Project SEARCH; RAF; Real Life Options; Robert Gordon University; Royal Navy/Royal Marines; Schlumberger; Score Group Plc; Scotia Homes Ltd; Scottish Maritime Academy; Seafish Industry Authority; Seatronics Ltd; Sentinel Marine; Shell UK Limited (Engineering Scheme); Skills Development Scotland (SDS); SNIPEF; and University of Aberdeen.

College staff will be available to offer advice and discuss the options available to support career aspirations across full & part-time courses, flexible home study options and modern apprenticeships.

The Student Services team will also be available to answer questions and Campus tours are available.

For more information and for an up to date exhibitor listing go online at www.nescol.ac.uk or call 01346 586138. No pre-registration is required.