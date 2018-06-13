Choirs team up for concert

Several local school choirs came together to perform a Cluster Choir Concert Night at Apex Church Hall back in April.

Pupils from Buchanhaven, Burnhaven, Boddam and Clerkhill School Choirs performed during the concert.

They opened and closed the show by singing together, they performed a track from Moana to open with and Michael Jackson’s “We Are The World” to close.

There were just under 200 children collectively from the four choirs.

Throughout the evening each choir had an opportunity to perform two or three songs on their own and there was a range of music from pop songs, gospel medleys, The Greatest Showman tunes and even an Ed Sheeran mash up.

The event was extremely well supported and the pupils performed to a packed audience.

The concert raised £807.70 and the money was donated to the National Autistic Society who help so many families and children in our local area.

Gail McKeitch from the Ellon branch of the N.A.S went along to Buchanhaven School recently t0 accept the cheque.

The concert was a fantastic opportunity for the children to perform together, develop their team working skills across the schools and share their passion for music and singing.

Buchanhaven School depute head teacher Lindsay Ritchie said: “We want to give a huge thank you to Apex Church for hosting the event and to all audience members who came along to support us.”