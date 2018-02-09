Cash boost for New Deer J Rock team

The J Rock Challenge team at New Deer School is celebrating after receiving a welcome funding boost from a local pub.

Jonny and Lyn Kewley organised Boxing Day games at The Howe in New Deer and very kindly donated the money raised to the school.

A total of £520.78 was raised and presented to the school by event organisers Jonny and Lyn Kewley on Friday, February 2.

The money was very greatly received and will be spent on costumes, scenery and other items for their performance at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre on Friday, March 23.

The J Rock Challenge is an anti-drug and crime prevention initiative which takes the form of a performing arts competition for primary schools.

Elaine Paterson of The Howe said: “Our customers had a great day enjoying the pool and darts competitions knowing the money was going to a worthy cause.

“A special mention to Jonny and Lyn for organising the matches, and John McSwade and Sandy Cumming who donated the trophies, also various people who donated raffle prizes.”