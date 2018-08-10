Campus to be built ‘as soon as possible’

Buchan councillor Norman Smith said this week that the council was working “quickly and purposefully” to ensure the Peterhead Community Campus was built as soon as possible.

Councillor Smith, who is also chair of the Buchan area committee, made the claim in a council briefing giving an update on the project.

He stated: “I would like to reassure residents in Peterhead that although the 2023 to 2028 dates outlined in our capital plan apear far off, we are working quickly and purposefully to ensure this fantastic state-of-the-art campus is built as soon as possible, so that people in the town will see the benefits.

“We are absolutely committed to making Peterhead the best possible place for people to live, work and visit.

“As well as the new community campus, there are improvements such as Drummers Corner; new businesses relocating to the town and attractions such as Arbuthnot Museum and recreational facilities such as Catto Park which demonstrate we are working with the community to positively transform Peterhead.”

Committee vice-chair, Peterhead councillor Dianne Beagrie, said she was pleased to see the progress made with the campus in recent months.

“Since it was confirmed that the campus will appear on our Capital Plan things have noticeably stepped up a gear and we are seeing demonstrable progress,” she said.

The plan will see a new academy and new Central School built, while also being considered is the need for enhanced sports provision.

The favoured location at present is a new Kinmundy site but there are still two options being considered.

Both Kinmundy and the current site will be the subjecdt of a public consultation and feasability study which will be carried out shortly, with the results being used to instruct the council as to where the campus should be built. The timescale for discussion is year-end 2018.