Burnhaven pupils dig deep for various causes

The pupils in their pyjamas ready for their sleepout.
Burnhaven School has been raising money for a number of charities recently.

Children in Need, The Wee Sleepout, Peterhead Foodbank and Samaritan’s Purse were beneficiaries from their efforts.

For Children In Need the pupils held a special day to celebrate and wore pyjamas and enjoyed lots of games and facepaints, raising more than £180 for this single cause alone.

The Wee Sleepout saw pupils sleep on a solid floor with only sleeping bags, blankets and pillows and they managed to raise a fantastic total of £708 for homeless people.

In total the school - the smallest in Peterhead - has raised the magnificent sum of £897 for the various good causes.

Commenting on the school’s efforts, pupils Bobbi and Leila told us: “We have learned a lot about the needs of others and the rights of all children around the world.

“We are working towards becoming a rights respecting school.

“We have raised a lot of money and we are proud of ourselves.”