Brood of babies inspire Buchan Ball

A Longside mum has organised a charity ball, ‘A Night for Our Stars’ to take place later this year in order to raise funds for Peterhead Maternity Unit and Friends of the Special Nursery.

Mum-of-one, Carla Lawrence, said it had always been on her agenda to organise an event to raise money for charity but things had always got in the way.

The recent birth of her daughter, and the birth of children in her circle of friends, was the inspiration she needed to get going with the event planning.

Previously working as an events manager and setting up her own wedding planning business, Carla thought she could put her expertise and contacts to use, and did so with the help of some friends, from organising the event to allocating all 170 tickets within nine days.

She said: “Organising my own charity event has always been a dream for me, but it was always put to the side.

“Having our daughter Luna in Peterhead Maternity was one of the nudges I needed to get me going with the planning.

“They have just finished a huge refurbishment that will benefit so many local mothers and families. There aren’t many community maternity units left like the Peterhead one, so I think it’s really important to make our own thrive.”

Carla’s first encounter with the neonatal Unit in Aberdeen known as the charity, Friends of the Special Nursery, was when her nephew was born insulin-dependent 13 years ago. More recently, six babies within her group of friends have been taken care of by the unit.

“In the past year we’ve had two sets of twins born within our group of friends, Olivia and Lilly and Holly and Jack. Both sets of twins spent some time in the Neonatal Unit and Holly and Jack have only recently come home after being born ten -and-a-half weeks early, weighing just 2lbs 13oz and 2lbs 14oz.

“All of the mums I know who have benefited from the care of the unit can only say great things about it, they give so much support to the families while their babies are in their care which is amazing considering they are so busy doing their jobs.”

The ball which has been organised for October this year, was in high demand, the 170 tickets were allocated within five days and a wait list has been slowly growing too.

If you are a local business who would like to support the ball by donating a raffle prize or sponsoring a table, you can email anightforourstar@outlook.com to find out more.