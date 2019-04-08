Broch campus to host open evening

NESCol’s Fraserburgh Campus is holding a combined College and Employer Open Evening later this month.

College lecturing teams and over 35 employers and exhibitors will be on hand to provide career advice, talk through suitable courses, university options plus discuss future job opportunities and current vacancies.

The evening is ideal for school leavers, parents, those reviewing their job prospects or looking to learn a new skill.

To date over 35 regional employers will be exhibiting alongside College lecturers from Art & Design; Business & Management; Care; Computing; Engineering, English for Speakers of Other Languages; Hair, Beauty and Complementary Therapies; Learning Opportunities; Maritime; Music, Drama & Creative Media; Professional Cookery & Hospitality; Science; Social Sciences and Sport & Fitness.

Employers attending the event include Barratt North Scotland, Scottish Prison Service and Police Scotland.

Director of Learning Robin Mcgregor said: “We look forward to welcoming everyone to our open evening.

“We are very fortunate to have such an impressive campus here in Fraserburgh, providing our students with the opportunity to learn using the latest technology in state-of-the-art workshops and classrooms.

“Once again we have had terrific support from businesses across the region and it is encouraging to see some new companies attending for the first time.”

The open evening will be held on Thursday, April 25 from 4pm to 7pm.

College staff will be available to offer advice and discuss the options available to support career aspirations across full & part-time courses, flexible home study options and modern apprenticeships.

The Student Advice Centre team will also be available to answer questions.

For more information and for an up to date exhibitor listing go online to www.nescol.ac.uk or call 01346 586138.

No pre-registration is required for this event and everyone is welcome to come along.