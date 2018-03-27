Artie brings Tartan Tales to youngsters

Children at a Peterhead nursery enjoyed a fun-packed performance with Artie Trezise last week.

The popular entertainer performed ‘Artie’s Tartan Tales’ to the youngsters at the Bright Beginnings Nursery on Merchant Street.

The unique, interactive musical show has been specially-created and performed by the founder and star of the children’s entertainment phenomemon The Singing Kettle.

‘Artie’s Tartan Tales’ weaves traditional children’s stories and songs into an engaging and entertaining experience for all the family.

The solo show was developed in 2013 after Artie was given the opportunity to present ‘The Big Read’ roadshow for the Daily Record telling stories and singing songs as part of their child literacy campaign. And it certainly proved popular with the local nursery children last week who were enchanted by Artie’s performance. Among the wide-ranging selection of fun stories and songs included in the Tartan Tales are the Three Wee Pigs and the Wolf, Baby Bumble Bee, Wee Red Hen and Twinkle Cat. Among his popular songs are Over the Irish Sea, Music Man and Woman and Apples and Bananas.