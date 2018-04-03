Anna Ritchie fundraiser

A Peterhead woman has raised more than £1,700 for the town’s Anna Ritchie School.

Moyra Best hosted a charity night in the town’s Harbour Lights bar recently in aid of the local school.

And to the delight of the pupils and teachers alike, she and her niece Sinead presented a bumper cheque to the school last week for £1,723.

Local individuals and businesses donated an array of items for a popular raffle which even included a magnificent hamper from Baxters of Fochabers.

Entertainment for the evening was provided by popular North-east band Fitliken.

Moyra told us: “Anna Ritchie School has played such an important role in our town for so many years that I really wanted to host a fundraiser to support their work.”

The school is shortly undergoing work to create a new multi-sensory room and the children are already coming up with ideas for what the money could be spent on.

Thanking everyone for their generosity, Moyra paid particular tribute to her two nieces - Sinead O’Brien and Lisa-Marie Philips - for all their help with the fundraiser.

There are nine classes at Anna Ritchie, all led by a teacher and supported by pupil support assistants and early years practitioners. The staff also comprises specialist teachers providing music, drama, home economics, life skills and technical. There’s also a small nursery led by Early Years Practitioners.