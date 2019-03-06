Anna Ritchie funding boost from Lottery

Anna Ritchie School in Peterhead has received a £10,000 funding grant from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The school's Parent Council received £10,000 which the group will purchase a 16-seater wheelchair accessible minibus to transport pupils to sporting and community engagements.

Commenting, Stewart Stevenson MSP said: “I know the £10,000 awarded to the Anna Ritchie Parent Council will make transport much easier for getting pupils to sporting and community events."

Meanwhile, a cash boost of £3,500 was received by the Cetacean Research & Research Unit (CRRU) which will be used by the group to purchase a laptop, a projector, banners and educational tools to deliver marine stewardship workshops to schools and youth groups in coastal communities in Moray and Aberdeenshire.

The National Lottery Awards For All Scotland gives groups a chance to apply for a National Lottery grant of between £300 and £10,000 for projects that aim to help improve local communities and the lives of people most in need.

Mr Stevenson added: “I would encourage all groups who are in need of further funding to look at applying to the National Lottery Awards For All Scotland.”