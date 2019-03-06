Anna Ritchie funding boost from Lottery

Stewart Stevenson MSP is encouraging all groups who are in need of further funding to look at applying to the National Lottery Awards For All Scotland.
Stewart Stevenson MSP is encouraging all groups who are in need of further funding to look at applying to the National Lottery Awards For All Scotland.

Anna Ritchie School in Peterhead has received a £10,000 funding grant from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The school's Parent Council received £10,000 which the group will purchase a 16-seater wheelchair accessible minibus to transport pupils to sporting and community engagements.

Commenting, Stewart Stevenson MSP said: “I know the £10,000 awarded to the Anna Ritchie Parent Council will make transport much easier for getting pupils to sporting and community events."

Meanwhile, a cash boost of £3,500 was received by the Cetacean Research & Research Unit (CRRU) which will be used by the group to purchase a laptop, a projector, banners and educational tools to deliver marine stewardship workshops to schools and youth groups in coastal communities in Moray and Aberdeenshire.

The National Lottery Awards For All Scotland gives groups a chance to apply for a National Lottery grant of between £300 and £10,000 for projects that aim to help improve local communities and the lives of people most in need.

Mr Stevenson added: “I would encourage all groups who are in need of further funding to look at applying to the National Lottery Awards For All Scotland.”