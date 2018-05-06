Academy ROV team earns top accolade

Students from Peterhead Academy have won a coveted teamwork award for their efforts during an engineering challenge.

The young engineers of the future went head to head with other academy pupils at Robert Gordon University recently when they put underwater robots, which they have designed and built, to the test as part of an annual competition.

The Bluetoon ROVers from Peterhead Academy took fourth place overall and lifted the Best Teamwork Award earning the boys £50 to kickstart next year’s build.

Fiona Loudon from the academy’s technical department said: “The team worked very well as a team and thoroughly deserve their award.

“The team have spent the past seven months working on building an underwater ROV, creating a marketing poster, and preparing a presentation for a panel of judges.

“The team scored the highest score for the presentation and impressed the industry professionals.

“They are a credit to themselves and the school.”

The Scottish MATE ROV competition, co-ordinated and hosted by RGU, saw ten school teams from around the country face off as they put their robots through a series of underwater missions for a place in the international final.

This year, the pupils were responding to a task based around aircraft, earthquake and energy and had to create an ROV which could operate in the salt and fresh water areas in the Pacific Northwest.

The specific tasks for the 2018 challenge include - locating the wreckage of a vintage airplane and returning its engine to the surface, installing or recovering a seismometer and installing a tidal turbine and instrumentation to monitor the environment.

RGU engineering lecturer and competition co-ordinator, Graeme Dunbar, said: “The experience the pupils gain from the competition is invaluable and the support from our industry mentors provides them with such great insight into engineering.”