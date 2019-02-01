Education ‘in free fall’ says businessman

A Peterhead businessman is calling on parents who may be concerned about the state of secondary education in the Shire to get in touch.

Conrad Ritchie, a director with Peterhead Engineers Development Limited, raised concerns that trainee numbers at PEDL may be reduced due to the ‘free fall’ of the education system.

The group has taken on 60 apprentices over the past 12 months, but Mr Ritchie feels this number could drop if issues with secondary school education are not addressed.

Statistics published at the end of last year revealed that four out of five third-year pupils in Aberdeenshire were meeting the literacy curriculum for excellence standard.

And while around 75 per cent of north-east youngsters have met the standards for numeracy, Mr Ritchie says PEDL has had to spend the first three months of the apprenticeships bringing maths skills up to the required level.

He said: “Our secondary school education system is in free fall.

“It is time that our SNP administration stopped burying their heads in the sand and focused on the day job. Our education system was once the envy of the world, but it is now far from satisfactory.”

Mr Ritchie said that during the past year more than 60 apprentices were employed from the Buchan area alone but added: “It is fair to say that recruiting these numbers is becoming a real challenge due to the lack of basic literacy and numeracy in our secondary schools.

“Our hard-working teaching staff are trying their best in what can be a very intimidating and lonely position.

“We need to turn back the clock, go back to basics and teach our children in a sustainable, controlled and respected manner.”

Mr Ritchie said that despite inviting Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Education, John Swinney to Peterhead to discuss the matter he had rejected the invitation.

“I see the SNP taking no ownership of this issue. This is a huge issue and it is not being addressed properly,” he said.

PEDL is now raising the issue further in a bid to work out a local solution.

It is looking to hear from any concerned parents in a bid to work out a cross-party practical solution.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said that literacy and numeracy were ‘educational priorities’, adding that the Government was committed to ensuring all children and young people received the support they needed to reach their full potential.

They added: “Education authorities are responsible for identifying and meeting the additional support needs of their pupils, including providing appropriate resources, including teaching and support staff.”

If you wish to express your comments on the matter, then please contact PEDL via email at educational.concerns@hotmail.com