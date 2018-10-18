Early queues for Peterhead Aldi launch

Peterhead folk headed down to the former Kirkburn Mill site this morning for the unveiling of the long-awaited Aldi store.

Queues began forming just after 7am for the 8am official opening by Olympic curler Anna Sloan.

The first 30 shoppers - who were entertained by a piper as they queued - all received a complimentary bag of fruit and veg.

Greeting customers at the store, Anna said: “Born and raised in Scotland, I visited Peterhead a lot as a child so it’s nice to pay the town a visit and get involved with the local community.”

The new Peterhead store, located on Kirk Street, will stock over 400 Scottish products from over 80 suppliers across the country.

In a welcome boost to the local economy, 19 jobs have been created with the store launch.

Peterhead store manager Keith Gammack added: “We’re really excited that Anna joined us to welcome our local community to their new Aldi store.

“We’ve got some fantastic opening week special buys on offer, as well as some excellent prices on fresh, Scottish products."