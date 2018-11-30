Early Christmas present for Buchan causes

Christmas came early for local causes across Buchan this week, when the Co-op revealed a £37,000 festive funding boost.

The money will be shared by 13 organisations including Strichen Community Park Company, The Ellon and District Men’s Shed, and Age Peterhead.

This is the latest round of pay outs from the fund generated by Co-op members, and means overall the Co-op has invested £75,500 in 40 groups in Buchan since the membership scheme launched in September 2016.

Co-op members, who receive a five per cent reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to local causes when they buy own-brand products, have a say in how the money is allocated, and are encouraged to select the organisations they wish to support online.

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community Engagement at the Co-op, said: “Since the launch of the local community fund our members have helped 12,000 organisations to make a positive difference in their neighbourhoods, and in the last 12 months alone we have invested £19m in local causes.

“The fund is now supporting a wide variety of local organisations, from village halls and support groups to education providers and neighbourhood watch schemes, all of which are helping to make Buchan a better, happier, and healthier place to live.”

The Co-op has 4.65 million active members, including 1,800,000 recruited since the new scheme began on 21 September 2016.