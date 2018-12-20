Duo aim to amp up live music scene

Two local musicians have started up a new online platform in a bid to promote live music in the north east.

Stuart Leel and Stuart Robertson are behind the Facebook page North East Music Ops (NEMO).

The page is designed to promote upcoming gigs in local venues including Peterhead’s Brew Toon, the Caley Bar and the Palace Hotel.

It also aims to provide support for musicians in the area.

Stuart Leel explained: “We are trying to liven up the music scene in the area, there is a lot of talent out there but it is going to waste.

“The NEMO page will feature bands and singers from the Peterhead and Fraserburgh areas.

“We are voluntarily running the page because this is something that we are both extremely passionate about.”

Stuart Robertson said: “We are losing a lot of talented musicians to bigger cities because they say nowhere in Peterhead would let them perform.

“Inverness always has live music on and it has a good effect on the city, we want Peterhead to be synonymous with live music.”

Stuart L added: “We have been making music since we were teenagers so we can pass on the lessons that we learned and the contacts that we collected over the years.

“The page supports musicians of different genres. From indie rock to soul there will be something there for everyone, and lots of original and phenomenal material.”

NEMO was established last month but looking to the future the duo already have big plans for the promotional platform.

For more details see the North East Music Ops Facebook page or email nemopeterhead@gmail.com.