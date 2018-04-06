Drivers’ donation to help fund equipment

Peterhead Hospitals League of Friends is currently in the process of handing over £8,000 to buy a BioCon700-2 bladder scanner and trolley.

This piece of equipment is vital in diagnosing prostate cancer and will benefit patients who are in retention.

Currently, patients are having to make the journey into Aberdeen for treatment due to the lack of equipment here in Peterhead.

Being able to offer this procedure locally will enhance patient care and improve local service.

Also required is a Danflow 1000 flow meter/printing unit which will be used in conjunction with the scanner.

It cost will cost £2,694.

An amazing sum of £1,100 raised at the Asco Drivers’ Dinner Dance Fund’s 40th anniversary dinner/dance through the sale of raffles and an item for auction will go towards the purchase of this piece of equipment.

The ADDDF annual dance was held at BanCar Hotel, Lonmay on February 10.

The £1,100 raised was presented to the League of Friends committee president Joyce Will and committee members by Jim Coutts of the Asco Drivers’ Dinner Dance Fund committee.