Driver's lucky escape from Slains clifftop crash

A motorist had a lucky escape after his car plummetted 160 feet towards cliffs near Slains Castle on Sunday.

Emergency services raced to the scene of the accident just after 4pm where the badly-damaged Hyundai Veloster lay teetering on the clifftop.

Although the driver was not in the vehicle by the time it came to rest after it rolled down the steep embankment, he was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment although his injuries are not thought to be serious.

Peterhead Lifeboat was launched by the Coastguard and quickly on scene as the drama unfolded to provide safety cover and was eventually stood down at 7.45pm after the vehicle was recovered.