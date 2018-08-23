Doric version of Cubefall...Fit’s App Aboot?

An Aberdeen-born app developer has taken an innovative approach to his debut app by translating his game into Doric, as well as Gaelic and Glasgwegian.

Callum Morrison decided to translate his app entitled Cubefall into the three dialects, as he felt Scotland has little representation digitally.

He said: “I’ve played hundreds of apps and games, but not one has ever been in Doric, never mind Gaelic or Glaswegian.”

Callum said the Doric translations were tongue-in-cheek and often proved more fun than their original English phrases.

For example, ‘please like and share Cubefall’ has been translated into Doric as ‘Mind tae tell abody aboot Cubefall’

Commenting on the app, Callum said: “My family, who are all originally from Aberdeen, helped me with the Doric, and hopefully it will give people a laugh.

“Many friends helped me with the Glesga patter while another fluent-Gaelic speaking chum helped me translate the phrases from from English into Gaelic.”

As a youngster Callum moved to Edinburgh where he spent two years working in finance before deciding to go it alone and become an app developer.

He hopes Cubefall, and its Scottish translations, will show budding young Scottish developers that apps can be created to cater to local audiences while having mass appeal.

“Apps can look so polished these days and there are very few appa developers in Scotland,” he said.

“So I think Scots think it’s really difficult. But it’s really not,”

“I hope other young people start taking it up so tech can grow in Scotland.

“Cubefall is quite a simple game where you pop cubes as they fall.

“It’s kind of like a reverse Tetris.

“It’s easy to understand, but it gets challenging so I think there’s something there for everyone,” he added.