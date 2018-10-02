Donation to local hospital ward

A North-east hospital ward has received a generous donation from a local family.

Rita Whittaker received “excellent care” for several months at the Brucklay Ward in Fraserburgh Hospital earlier this year.

Sadly the much-loved 87-year-old mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on August 30.

A collection at her funeral in her beloved Strichen Parish Church raised £200 which her husband Hendry presented to the local ward last week.

He told the Herald: “During her time in the Brucklay Ward, Rita received excellent care from the staff.

“I called them the ‘angels’ and I couldn’t have asked for a better level of treatment, care and compassion.

“People need to hear of the truly great work the nurses and staff of our NHS system do for both the patients and their families during what are difficult times for them.”

Rita herself served as a nurse for 30 years at the Eastern General in Edinburgh.

She and Hendry - a heavy goods driver - moved to their Strichen home 50 years ago where they both became involved in the local church scene.

Rita was a Sunday School teacher, while Hendry served as a beadle, convener and church officer under five different ministers over the years.

Hendry and his family were delighted to welcome back former minister Rev James Wilson, now of Dundee, to conduct Rita’s funeral service on September 10 along with Rev Sheila Kirk from Old Deer Parish Church.