The Stuartfield Flower Show Committee recently gave donations to a number of local organisations.

Those who received a cheque were Stuartfield Pre-School Group, Stuartfield School, Stuartfield Rainbows, Stuartfield Brownies, Stuartfield Guides, Stuartfield Pleasure Park, Stuartfield Football Fun Day, Stuartfield Outdoor Bowling Club, Stuartfield Community Association, Stuartfield Mainly Music and Mintlaw Surgery.