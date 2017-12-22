Donation boost for causes

Two local causes have received cash donations thanks to a Peterhead recycling business.

The Pride N Joy nursery and Peterhead Fishermen’s Mission received their donations from Brenda Campbell of 2gd2bnu on Wednesday, December 13.

A Ladies Night was held to raise money for the nursery recently and Brenda pledged to double the money collected at the event, leading to a donation of £200.

Pride N Joy manager, Jackie Stephen, said: “I am absolutely overwhelmed to receive this, I didn’t expect it.

“We don’t get money donated to us a lot so we are really grateful.

“The money will go back into the nursery.”

Brenda added: “It is great that the nursery accepted the donation and I look forward to keeping a link with Pride N Joy and we will be happy to give them a hand if needed.”

A second donation was given to the Peterhead Fishermen’s Mission, collected by superintendent Steve Murray.

A large teddy bear was sold at 2gd2bnu’s Berryden Road shop for £50, and Brenda again pledged to double the money and chose to donate the cash to the Mission.

Steve Murray said: “We are absolutely delighted to get our paws on this donation and we are very thankful for the support.

“We get a lot of support from the local community and we are extremely grateful.”

Fishermen’s Mission calendars, books and Christmas cards are now on sale at Camallan Gifts.