Donation boost for causes

Two charities have received donations from family members of the late Bunty Duguid following two fundraising events that were held in her memory.

A coffee morning was held at the Waterside Hotel on Tuesday, October 10 in memory of Bunty exactly 40 years after she died.

This was followed by two sponsored walks in Scotland and England on Saturday, October 21, where Bunty’s family and friends walked 20 miles from Peterhead Community Centre to Mintlaw Station and back at the exact same time that Bunty’s daughter Grace and her husband John walked 20 miles around Rutland Water.

Grace presented a cheque to Mary Gray, representing her daughter Carol Thornton who is a Community Nurse for Macmillan, and Grace’s brother Ian presented a cheque to Diane Forbes, sectetary of the Fraserburgh branch of Marie Curie.