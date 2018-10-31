Dogs Trust Roadshow at Boddam

A local councillor and Boddam Community Council have been working together to promote responsible dog ownership in the village.

Peterhead South & Cruden SNP councillor Stephen Smith and the Community Council, along with national charity Dogs Trust, will be holding a roadshow in Boddam Public Hall on Wednesday, November 14 from 10am to 2pm and are hoping for a good turnout of four-legged friends.

Cllr Smith said: "I’m very pleased Dogs Trust have accepted my invitation to come to Boddam with their roadshow.

“Boddam Community Council have kindly supported the event in an effort to promote responsible dog ownership but I think all dog owners will find it useful to attend as there will be free advice on hand from a Registered Veterinary Nurse who will give dogs a free health check, as well as free micro-chipping and free nail-clipping being available.”

Jennifer Terris, Dogs Trust Campaigns Manager for Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Boddam Community Council to provide this community event.

"We hope that by working together we can provide a free, easily accessible service to local dog owners and promote all aspects of responsible dog ownership.

"Our community events across Scotland offer informative advice to dog owners and potential dog owners alike on the fundamentals of owning a dog. This includes the importance of neutering your pet, helping your dog maintain a healthy lifestyle, the cost and time involved in owning a dog and resources on dog training and behaviour; as well as the legal requirement around having your dog micro-chipped.”

Dogs Trust aim to promote all aspects of responsible dog ownership at the roadshow.