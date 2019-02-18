Dog owners urged to clean up after pets

Last Tuesday two members of the Pick up Peterhead group met with local Councillor Alan Fakley to highlight the issue of dog fouling near one of the town’s schools.

There has been a notable rise in the amount of dog mess around Meethill School, though not unique to this area of Peterhead, dog-fouling has become a very unpleasant issue again.

Councillor Alan Fakley stated that it is extremely anti-social to allow your dog to defecate on the paths especially surrounding a primary school.

He said: “School children could trail the mess into the school where it gets into the carpets and becomes a health hazard.

“This type of behaviour is unacceptable and there is no reason for it to continue.

“New dual bins have been provided and signs have been erected reminding people it is an offence not to clear up their mess.

“I will be calling upon the community wardens to increase their patrol the area, who I believe now have the powers to fine offenders.”

Jane Lawrie, one of the Pick Up Peterhead activists who spends a great deal of time dealing with this problem herself stated that parents with buggies have to constantly avoid the unwanted deposits.

Theresa Ritchie stated: “Hopefully we can start to tackle this by involving the Council and the community, as everyone knows it is not the only area of Peterhead but it is next to primary school and needs dealing with as a priority.”

Should anyone know who the offenders are they can inform Aberdeenshire Council anonymously via the website aberdeenshire.gov.uk.