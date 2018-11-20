Does Argyle have a Peterhead home?

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a matted toy poodle was found straying near Denmore Road in Aberdeen.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted by Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home to the dog who is currently in their care.

Scottish SPCA Inspector Fiona McKenzie said: “Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home contacted us because the toy poodle was so terribly matted when he came into their care.

“They immediately had to clip his face just so he could open his mouth and eat properly.

“He was then taken to a vet where his entire coat had to be shaved and he received extensive dental treatment.

“A dog of this breed requires regular grooming and maintenance of their coat. “This is a duty a responsible owner should provide.

“We are investigating the circumstances of his condition and hope the public can help us in identifying his owner.

“He is a ten years-old, entire male toy poodle with the tip of his ear missing.According to his microchip, his name is Argyle.

“Unfortunately, his details are still registered to his breeder but he may have been rehomed previously in the Peterhead area.

“If anyone recognises Argyle we’d urge them to contact us as we are keen to identify his owner.”

Anyone with any information about Argyle is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA confidential helpline on 03000 999 999.