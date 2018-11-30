Diane’s Glendaveny teddy bear gift to the Prime Minister

Councillor Dianne Beagrie presented Prime Minister Theresa May with a very special gift recently.

Cllr Beagrie was invited to a reception at 10 Downing Street and decided to take a gift to highlight Peterhead and her ward.

She told the Buchanie: “The first thing I thought of was a Glendaveny teddy bear.

“They are such an important part of our community.

“I presented the Prime Minister with the bear, he was dressed in Blue Toon tartan, Peterhead on one paw and a fishing boat on the other.

“In the parcel was a leaflet for the Prime Minister explaining the great work they do.

“He will now have a home at 10 Downing Street,” she added.