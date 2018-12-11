Diamond day for Toon couple

A Peterhead couple have celebrated their Diamond wedding anniversary, marking 60 years together.

Bill and Isabella Noble reached the milestone on Thursday, December 6.

A special party was held for the couple by their family and friends at Grangepark Care Home.

The party was attended by Peterhead South and Cruden councillor Stephen Calder and Vice-Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Joyce Mackie.

Cllr Calder presented the couple with a bottle of whisky and bouquet of flowers on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council.

The couple were also delighted to receive a card from HRH The Queen.

Bill and Isabella first met in 1954 when Bill was 17 and Isabella was 16 and the couple fell in love.

In 1955 the couple got engaged just before Bill went to Malaysia as part of his National Service.

Bill said: “We continued our relationship when I returned home in 1957.

“We were married in Peterhead on December 6, 1958.

“Our family was the gift of a son (Billy) and two daughters (Carol and Isobel), five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.”

Bill added: “We have been blessed with a wonderful family.”

Commenting councillor Stephen Calder said: “I am very honoured to have been asked to come along to the party today and to help Bill and Isabella celebrate their special day.

“60 years of marriage is a great achievement.”