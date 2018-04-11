Diamond couple mark 60 years

A New Deer couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary recently.

Ann and William Elphinstone, better known as Dot and Wullie, reached the anniversary milestone on Thursday, April 5.

The couple first met through the Young Farmers Club when Ann was 18 and William was 27.

They were together for a year before deciding to tie the knot.

The pair married at Belhelvie North Church in 1958.

Ann and William have three children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and are currently awaiting the arrival of their fourth great-grandchild.

Speaking to the Times, Ann said: “The time seems to have flown past.

“It’s a long time when you look back but they have been happy years.”

Central Buchan councillors Norman Smith and Anne Simpson presented the couple with a bouquet of flowers and bottle of whisky on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council.

Congratulating Ann and William, Cllr Smith said: “Sixty years is a great milestone and is one of life’s great achievements.”

Cllr Simpson added: “It is a wonderful occasion and this is one of the better things we get to do as a councillor.”

Ann and William were treated to a meal with their family to celebrate their special anniversary at the New Inn Hotel in Ellon on Sunday, April 8.