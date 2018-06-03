Dementia awareness event at MACBI

Mintlaw’s MACBI centre is to host an information event on Thursday during Dementia Awareness Week.

Dementia adviser Laura Crockatt of Alzheimer Scotland and La-Vonne Sim, project officer from Dementia-friendly Aberdeenshire, will be on hand with advice from between 10am and 12noon.

They will offer dementia friends training between 11am and 12noon and if you wish to book a place contact Laura on (01261) 819066 or 07979953672.

There is no need to book if you just want to come to the information stand.

Anyone can become a dementia friend - it just involves learning a bit more about dementia and the small things you can do to help people with the condition. Laura explained: “This year’s theme is ‘Making sure nobody faces dementia alone’ and with 90,000 people living with dementia in Scotland we are hoping to raise awareness. A dementia friend’s awareness session lasts around an hour and is interactive and informative.

“As a dementia friend we ask that you continue to talk about dementia with family, friends and colleagues which will continue to raise awareness in the community, thus creating a dementia-friendly community.”

Turriff Hospital hosts a similar event on Wednesday from 1-3pm.