Boddam resident told to head to Ukraine to obtain a spouse visa - two days before war broke out!

Peter and Natalya

Ukrainian Natalya Fisher has now finally been reunited with her husband Peter.

Natalya travelled from her home in Boddam to the Ukraine two days before Putin launched his invasion of the country after being told she had to obtain a spouse visa from that country, rather than the UK.

She has managed to flee her home town of Dnipro, making her way slowly towards a crossing point at the Hungarian border before finally reaching safety in Budapest.

She and Peter were finally reunited and are now in the process of finalising the necessary paperwork in order that they can return to Aberdeenshire together.

She said: “I am very relieved to be out of the Ukraine for now but although I’m running from war I can’t run from myself and my worries.

“My mother is stubborn and she says she won’t go anywhere, no matter what.”

“I just took my passport and a few things like the clothes I’m standing in. It does not seem real and I do not know when I will see my family again but I am praying that it will not be too long.

“I spent almost 40 years in Ukraine so it’s my life - my friends, my family, so of course I’m worried about it.”

"I looked at the city hall in Kharkiv, where I studied pharmacy. I know the city and I have a lot of friends there and I see it on fire with smoke everywhere. It is terrible to see.”

“I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart and I also want people in Scotland and all other countries to pray for my country.”