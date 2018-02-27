Dedicated volunteer celebrated at Kingscliff

A long-serving volunteer at Kingscliff Centre in Peterhead marked her final day there on Friday, February 23.

Margaret Chalmers has lended a helping hand as a volunteer for over 25 years, starting at Ugievale before the Kingscliff Centre opened on King Street back in 2010.

Margaret, who turned 89 on Tuesday, February 27, said that she enjoyed her time as a volunteer and added: “I loved it”.

Staff members Sam Barclay, Helen Noble and Heather Dorosh presented Margaret with a lovely hamper and bouquet of flowers and also a thank you letter from Aberdeenshire Council (pictured above).

Heather Dorosh said: “Margaret has been a valuable member of staff over the years. She has done a bit of everything from cleaning to carrying out activities with the service users.”