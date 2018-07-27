Dancing delight

In its seventh year for Scottish Week Just Dance proved as popular as ever with a packed house at Peterhead Community Theatre for the Tuesday night event.

Tickets had virtually sold out as soon as they went on sale at the Scottish Week box office, such is the popularity of the show.

This dancer captivated the audience with her spectacular routine

Youngsters displayed their dancing prowess with various age levels and abilities on display.

This year the dance schools performing were CSI, trained by Claire Smith; the Little Belly Dancers; Peterhead Highland Dancers and the Anne Buchan Dance School.

The evening featured a variety of dance styles from students from the schools and was enjoyed by the most appreciative audience.

Organisers were delighted with the turnout and thanked all those who supported the event and the dancers who took part.