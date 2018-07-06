Customers asked to use water wisely

Scottish Water is urging customers in the north east to use their water wisely as a result of the prolonged dry period of weather.

The conditions combined with significantly increased water usage levels in the area have prompted Scottish Water to ask customers served by the Turriff water treatment works (WTW) to take simple but important water efficiency measures to help to ensure continued supply to homes and businesses.

Turriff WTW serves domestic properties and businesses in a number of towns and villages in Aberdeenshire including Maud, New Deer, Stuartfield, Longside, Mintlaw, Pitmedden and Tarves.

Simple steps customers can take to use water efficiently include:

*Using a bucket of water instead of a hose to wash your car or only washing windscreens and headlights and brakelights

*Using a watering can instead of a hose to water gardens and plants

*Taking a shower instead of a bath and making it a short shower

*Only using washing machines or dishwashers fully loaded

*Turning off the tap when brushing teeth and shaving

Scottish Water is also urging businesses to consider their usage and how they can use water more efficiently.

Peter Farrer, Scottish Water’s chief operating officer, said: “We are urging everyone living and working locally to take simple, practical and common sense steps to use water wisely.

“In the area served by Turriff WTW it’s important that people consider their water needs and usage and help us to maintain supplies in the area. This period of weather has been unusually prolonged and we’ve seen usage levels increase significantly.

“We’re committed to maintaining public water supplies across the country and are taking a number of steps to ensure they can be maintained. We need the community to support this by thinking about how water is used and to take some practical actions to make sure we can keep the water cycle flowing.”

To help customers use water wisely, advice is available on our website at www.scottishwater.co.uk/savewater or call our Customer Helpline on 0800 0778 778.

Businesses should speak to their licensed provider for advice.