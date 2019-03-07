Cruden Bay Folk Club supports local circus charity

The Cruden Bay Folk Club made a donation of £400 to Circus Modo to help pay for local youngsters to take their show to France.

The club meets on the last Friday of every month at The Kilmarnock Arms, Cruden Bay. Money is raised through raffles and other community events.

The club aims to promote music in the community and to support those who would not otherwise be able to participate.

Modo uses circus to engage young people across Aberdeenshire and to help them to change their lives for the better.

Harnessing the skills and thrills of circus, Modo helps young people to improve life chances, skills, confidence and self-esteem while celebrating and creating the culture and community of the region.

Yvonne Bowyer, chair of the folk club, said: “Modo does fantastic work and the folk club is delighted to help out with this donation. Those who contribute to our club funds will be delighted to see the money going to support local young performers.”

Angus McCurrach, Modo’s development coordinator, said “We are delighted to receive this contribution to our funds.

“We work with very enthusiastic and talented young people and this money will help us to help them realise their potential.

“As a charity, we always welcome donations, in this case the funds will provide the opportunity of a lifetime to local youngsters.

“ It is a chance to learn from other young people from all over the world.”