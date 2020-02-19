Witness appeal after sexual assault in Peterhead

Police are appealing for witnesses following a sexual assault in Peterhead.

The incident happened around 9.20pm on Sunday, February 16, in the Windmill Street area.

A 37-year-old woman was walking home when a man engaged her in conversation, became threatening and sexually assaulted her. She managed to make off.

The man is believed to have turned into King Street. He is described as being in his early 40s, just under 6ft and spoke with a foreign accent. He was wearing a dark blue Puffa-style jacket with the hood up, white gloves, light blue jeans and black trainers or boots.

Detective Sergeant Scott Massie, of the Public Protection Unit in Fraserburgh, said: “The woman was understandably shocked and upset and we are appealing for witnesses or anyone who can help trace the person responsible to get in touch.

“If you have information please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3924 of Sunday, February 16, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”