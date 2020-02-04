Violence reduction campaign in North East

In response to reports of violent incidents intensified by drugs misuse, the North East division has proactively executed warrants to apprehend offenders and seize drugs.

The aim of the campaign has been to disrupt known violent offenders suspected of actively supplying controlled drugs, whilst taking a robust approach against those carrying weapons.

16 warrants were executed last week at properties across the North East:

• 4 weapons seized

• Drugs recovered with an estimated street value of £8,000

• £4,300 seized

• 26 people arrested

Detective Chief Inspector Finn McPhail, from Aberdeen CID, said: "Enforcing warrants, tackling violence and disrupting drug crime is routine business for all our officers across the region every day. However I hope this enhanced and targeted proactive operation sends a very clear message that violent crimes will not be tolerated.

"We cannot underestimate the effects violent crime can have on victims and the wider community, and while we continue to record a reduction in violent crimes and positive detection rates, it is crucial that we are always on the front foot and do what we can to prevent incidents of crime before they have a chance to happen.

“We will continue to carry out enforcement action as and when necessary to make the North East a safer place to live. I cannot stress enough how important the information and support we receive from the North East community is - if you have concerns about suspicious activity at a property, or concern for individuals, please let us know.

“Our campaign against violence will continue over the coming weeks, demonstrating Police Scotland’s commitment to tackling crime of this nature and bringing those responsible to justice."

Anyone with concerns is advised to contact Police on 101 or 999 regarding emergencies. You can also contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to report anonymously.