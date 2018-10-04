Two charged in connection with Peterhead crimes

Two people have been charged in connection with numerous alleged acquisitive crimes in the Peterhead area.

A number of reports were received last month that electronic items, jewellery and money had been stolen from two properties in the town.

In total the pair have been charged in connection with ten separate acquisitive crimes including alleged theft by shopliftings at business premises in Peterhead, and an alleged assault and robbery.

The pair, a 37-year-old man and a 38–year-old woman, are expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today (Thursday, October 4).

Detective Sergeant George Nixon, who led enquiries, said: “I would like to thank those who assisted with these extensive enquiries. Officers are working alongside our partners to provide to support to those who have been affected.”

He added: “Acquisitive crime in any form will not be tolerated and I would ask people to please keep an eye on any elderly or vulnerable family, friends or neighbours - if you notice anything unusual or items going missing, please let the Police know as soon as possible.

"Basic security prevention is also key including ensuring doors are always locked even when you are at home, and not allowing anyone you don’t know or have suspicions about into your home.

“Anyone with concerns can contact Police on 101.”