A 28-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man have been charged following an alleged theft of a mid three-figure sum of money from a woman in Peterhead.

The incident happened in the Queen Street area of Peterhead yesterday (Thursday, May 31).

They are anticipated to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today.

Sergeant Scott McKay said: “Officers would like to thank members of the public who assisted while enquiries were progressed.”