A third male has been arrested and charged in connection with incidents in the Peterhead, Bridge of Don and Dyce areas of Aberdeen.

A 29-year-old male and an 18-year-old male had been arrested regarding these crimes last week.

The 18-year-old male appeared in court on Monday, February 5.

Both 29-year-old males are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today (Tuesday, February 6).