Teens charged after thefts and break-ins

Three teenage boys - two aged 13 and a 14-year-old - have been charged in connection with numerous thefts and break-ins in Mintlaw.

Eleven separate reports were received by officers of suspicious activity at various locations in the area, including incidents at Aden Country Park, two local businesses, a farm and a school.

The youngsters were subsequently traced and charged during dedicated proactive enquiries at the weekend, and a report will be sent to the Youth Justice Management Unit (YJMU) given the age of those involved.

Detective Sergeant George Nixon, who led the investigation, said: "Thank you to those who assisted with our enquiries.

"Tackling opportunistic crimes is a priority for local officers across North East Division and please be rest assured that we invest a great deal of time and effort into bringing those responsible to justice should the worst happen.

"I would encourage anyone with concerns about crime affecting their area to contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."